Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies. The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that...
White House: Southwest Airlines ‘failed’ customers after cancelations
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – If you were impacted by the Southwest Airlines cancelations and delays, look for an email from the company about the compensation they’re offering, in addition to the reimbursements the government says the company must provide. Southwest is scrambling to make amends to customers impacted by...
What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. has a new dominant COVID variant, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Health officials worldwide have been warning of XBB, a subvariant of omicron, since the fall. As of Friday, XBB’s spinoff, XBB.1.5, makes up roughly 40% of U.S. COVID cases, the CDC reports.
Amazon cutting 17,000 jobs — 7,000 more than planned: report
Amazon is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant, helmed by CEO Andy Jassy, in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Salesforce said Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession
Have you noticed eggs are really expensive? Here's why.
You may have looked at your grocery store receipt recently only to see that price for a dozen eggs are a few dollars more than normal.
Oklahoma announces another $226 million in settlements over opioid epidemic
Oklahoma announced new settlements totaling $226.1 million with three pharmacy chains and a drug manufacturer over the opioid epidemic on Wednesday.
