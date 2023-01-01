ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito, CA

KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities

When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags

Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage.  Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills.  Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole.  The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

