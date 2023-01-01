Read full article on original website
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
Bay Area storm updates: Evacuations, flooding, downed trees reported as main storm approaches
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain, downed trees, flooding and road closures are impacting the Bay Area as a significant storm arrives today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area and evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon. Follow our blog […]
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
beniciamagazine.com
Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities
When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Counties, Cities Offer Sandbags
Several Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents in need as another storm is set to hit the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some cities may offer filled sandbags, while other Bay Area cities are recommending residents to bring a shovel when they go to a sandbag pickup location. Here's...
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage. Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills. Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
Five tips to protect yourself from S.F.'s next atmospheric river
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
Baby born minutes into new year might be Bay Area's first of 2023
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1.
SUV plunges into Daly City sinkhole: VIDEO
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Daly City neighborhood woke up Tuesday dealing with a water main break, a sinkhole and flooding. Video from the scene shows the moment an SUV drops into the sinkhole. The sinkhole is on the corner of Abbott Avenue and Castle Street. The entire sidewalk also caved in. This happened […]
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
