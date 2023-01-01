OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. Stutzle rebounded after a poor first period. “I was awful in the first, that’s for sure,” Stutzle said. “We just talked in the intermission that we’ve got to stick with it. We had a couple of bad turnovers here and there, especially our line, but we tried to stick with it, play better in the second period and the third period and I think everyone in here did a great job.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO