NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (home) and Feb. 9 (away). The Canucks are 46-54-13-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 28-26-3-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-2-0 in their last...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. Stutzle rebounded after a poor first period. “I was awful in the first, that’s for sure,” Stutzle said. “We just talked in the intermission that we’ve got to stick with it. We had a couple of bad turnovers here and there, especially our line, but we tried to stick with it, play better in the second period and the third period and I think everyone in here did a great job.”
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Healthy and winning, Wild welcome Lightning to Twin Cities
After closing out a winning December on the road then getting a three-day break, the Minnesota Wild return home to
Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he
NHL
Caps Host Sabres
After concluding the 2022 portion of their 2022-23 schedule on a high note, the Capitals seek to carry their recent stretch of success over to 2023 when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Tuesday's game is the finale of both a three-game homestand for the Caps, and it also marks the first of their three meetings with Buffalo this season.
