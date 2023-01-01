NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
How NFL teams prepare for emergencies on the field
When Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bengals-Bills game Monday, a team of medical professionals was prepared for the unprecedented.
On-field collapse of NFL player leaves fans, athletes shaken
NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. The sight of him collapsing on the field, and being rushed away in an ambulance, has shaken many and is renewing questions about the game’s safety.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls signals against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts as he leaves the field after the win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game
Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin
An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night. "After speaking with both teams and...
Sensitive, unfamiliar territory realized as NFL gets back to work
Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition. Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday morning when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next game -- in this case, a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday. ...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Young and Anderson are expected to be top-five picks, with Young likely to go No. 1 overall if the Houston Texans earn the first pick. Gibbs projects to be a late first-round pick. All three announced their decisions -- which were expected -- at a news conference Monday....
Reports: QB Carson Wentz to sit, Commanders want look at rook Sam Howell
Rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell appears set for an audition as the Washington Commanders continue to shuffle the deck at quarterback. Multiple reports Wednesday indicate Carson Wentz, who started last week after Taylor Heinicke played in nine games while Wentz recovered from a broken bone in his hand, will be inactive for Week 18 when the Commanders welcome the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke and Howell are expected to share QB duties,...
NFL pauses in deference to Bills safety Damar Hamlin
An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday morning that he remained in critical condition. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention
Dubbs and Patrick recap the dominant win for the Detroit Lions over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFL.
