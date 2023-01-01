Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions
One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Golf Digest
Sentry Tournament of Champions DFS picks 2023: Why I’m fading Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth this week
The shortest offseason in sports is over! Thirty-nine players head to Maui to kick off the new year at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. This is a newly elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a purse of $15 million, and it has created a star-studded field to battle the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023. This event, which has been played since...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions host course: Kapalua Plantation scorecard and course breakdown
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The tournament's host course has been at the Hawaiian resort since 1999, when it moved to the island state after a long run at La Costa Resort in California.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions weather forecast shows some significant winds at Kapalua
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday at Kapalua, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind early in the week at the Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii. The general weather forecast calls for a small...
GolfWRX
Patrick Cantlay splits from Titleist and another long-time sponsor
While speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay shared that he is no longer working with two major sponsors. The 30-year-old was previously sponsored by Titleist but showed up to Maui with an all-black golf bag with no Titleist logo, per...
thegolfnewsnet.com
The perks of getting in the FedEx Cup top 30 & Tour Championship: Tournaments, exemptions
With the final round of the BMW Championship complete, the 70-player field at will be reduced to 30 for next week's playoff finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. There's a lot on the line, with many benefits to the 30 men who make it to East Lake. Players who get into the top 30 and advance to the season finale obviously have a chance to win the Tour Championship, and with the Tour Championship format change, a chance to win the FedEx Cup and its $18 million first-place prize.
TODAY.com
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
Georgia man mistakenly receives Masters Tournament invitation intended for PGA pro Scott Stallings
After weeks of waiting for his invite to this year's Masters , PGA golfer Scott Stallings received a welcome message on Twitter this week from none other than Scott Stallings.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Course Fit: Comparing PGA Tour courses
Fantasy golf players and golf bettors need to understand that not every course plays the same. Every course has its own unique demands, and those demands line up with players differently. While the world's best players will tend to find a way to perform most anywhere, there are some players whose games line up better with certain venues than others.
FOX Sports
A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour
Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million. Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Cameron Smith. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format
Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
Golf Channel
The scenario where Scottie Scheffler, and not Rory McIlroy, is world No. 1 after Kapalua
The next time Rory McIlroy tees it up, he might not be world No. 1. With McIlroy skipping this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, he is leaving the door open for No. 2 Scottie Scheffler to potential usurp the top position in the Official World Golf Ranking. According to Twitter’s resident OWGR guru, Nosferatu, Scheffler would return to No. 1 in the world with a solo third or better.
Golf.com
The PGA Tour is set to take some media rights distribution in-house
International golf fans who relied on GolfTV to bring them PGA Tour action in recent years were given cause for concern when the brand was folded by Warner Bros. Discovery in late 2022. What would it mean for their PGA Tour consumption?. In short, the answer is … nothing. At...
Golf.com
New NBC contract in hand, Mark Rolfing is eager for his next chapter
The 2023 professional golf season will begin in Hawaii. So will the rest of Mark Rolfing’s career. I’m on the phone with Rolfing, eager to discuss his new deal with NBC, the one that will have him on your television screen this week at Kapalua and beyond. But...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas...
Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman officially join NBC, Golf Channel for 2023; new roles announced for other network talent
Last month Golfweek was first to report that Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman would be joining NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023 to fill the places of Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. On Tuesday the network made the move official. Faxon, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will...
