Hawaii State

Yardbarker

Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions

One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour is back in action this week and kicks off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 39-player field loaded with winners tees it up on Thursday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s new schedule of elevated events. Marquee pairings to watch include Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
GolfWRX

Patrick Cantlay splits from Titleist and another long-time sponsor

While speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay shared that he is no longer working with two major sponsors. The 30-year-old was previously sponsored by Titleist but showed up to Maui with an all-black golf bag with no Titleist logo, per...
thegolfnewsnet.com

The perks of getting in the FedEx Cup top 30 & Tour Championship: Tournaments, exemptions

With the final round of the BMW Championship complete, the 70-player field at will be reduced to 30 for next week's playoff finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. There's a lot on the line, with many benefits to the 30 men who make it to East Lake. Players who get into the top 30 and advance to the season finale obviously have a chance to win the Tour Championship, and with the Tour Championship format change, a chance to win the FedEx Cup and its $18 million first-place prize.
ATLANTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Course Fit: Comparing PGA Tour courses

Fantasy golf players and golf bettors need to understand that not every course plays the same. Every course has its own unique demands, and those demands line up with players differently. While the world's best players will tend to find a way to perform most anywhere, there are some players whose games line up better with certain venues than others.
FOX Sports

A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million. Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Cameron Smith. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.
HAWAII STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format

Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
Golf Channel

The scenario where Scottie Scheffler, and not Rory McIlroy, is world No. 1 after Kapalua

The next time Rory McIlroy tees it up, he might not be world No. 1. With McIlroy skipping this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, he is leaving the door open for No. 2 Scottie Scheffler to potential usurp the top position in the Official World Golf Ranking. According to Twitter’s resident OWGR guru, Nosferatu, Scheffler would return to No. 1 in the world with a solo third or better.
HAWAII STATE

