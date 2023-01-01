NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-8 with a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The Packers fell in an early hole and the Vikings fans — there were a lot of them in attendance — were loud and proud. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this match-up with the Lions will be different.
Bengals-Ravens to play early game on Sunday
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Week 18 game between the host Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kickoff time for the game had been TBD pending the result of the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game Monday night. Had the Bills beaten the Bengals, the league would have made Bengals-Ravens a 4:25 p.m. ET kick. The Bengals would have clinched the AFC North by beating the Bills, putting the game against the Ravens in the early window. ...
Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game
Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I'm excited for this...
On-field collapse of NFL player leaves fans, athletes shaken
NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. The sight of him collapsing on the field, and being rushed away in an ambulance, has shaken many and is renewing questions about the game’s safety.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin
An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night. "After speaking with both teams and...
Syndication: USA TODAY
The Buffalo Bills gather while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Xxx 010223bengalsbills 04 Jpg S Cin Kc Usa Oh
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Jets
Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) gets ready to start the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state, is part of the...
