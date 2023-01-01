ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruwnS_0k0LnVF500

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos helmet before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks

Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest

At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state, is part of the...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time

GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I'm excited for this...
CLEMSON, SC
Ashe Post & Times

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
798
Followers
4K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy