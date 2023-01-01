NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state, is part of the...
Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-8 with a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The Packers fell in an early hole and the Vikings fans — there were a lot of them in attendance — were loud and proud. ...
Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I'm excited for this...
What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse
On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
Former NHLer Chris Pronger suffered injury similar to what happened to NFL's Damar Hamlin
Chris Pronger talks about having the heart injury commotio cordis after getting hit in the chest by a puck during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1998 while playing for the St. Louis Blues, at age 23.
Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this match-up with the Lions will be different.
Could playoff positioning come down to a coin flip?
While we await any positive news on DB Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the NFL needs to figure out what happens next.
