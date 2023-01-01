NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Connection

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Connection

Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest. The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Connection

Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse

On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So what could have caused a healthy young athlete to collapse after taking such a hit? Some experts have suggested that a condition known as commotio cordis could be the reason. It is rare, but it has been described in athletes and always as a consequence of blunt trauma to the chest, Dr. Julio Panza, The Chief Of Cardiology At Westchester Medical Center. The condition is described as "the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact." The condition mostly occurs in younger athletes competing in sports with projectiles, such as baseball or hockey. NHL star Chris Pronger suffered it after taking a puck to the heart in a 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff game. Pronger tweeted that he hoped Hamlin would survive, just as he did.
CINCINNATI, OH
