Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Panthers, Jim Harbaugh had conversation over coaching vacancy, sources confirm
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has had a conversation with Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources confirmed to Charlotte Sports Live. Panthers, Jim Harbaugh had conversation over coaching …. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has had a conversation with Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching...
qcnews.com
Wilks, Panthers look ahead to Saints to close out season
The Panthers have officially been eliminated from the playoffs and will close out the season against the Saints next Sunday. Wilks, Panthers look ahead to Saints to close out …. The Panthers have officially been eliminated from the playoffs and will close out the season against the Saints next Sunday.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
President Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin’s parents after Bills safety’s on-field collapse
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he spoke to the parents of Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Bengals. “I spoke with his mother and father at length,” Biden said. Hamlin, 24, collapsed during the first quarter after a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel resuscitated Hamlin on the field and he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition in the ICU as of Wednesday evening. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and will not resume this week. Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing...
'0' quality and importance?! Behold the glory of Colts vs Texans in NFL Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in the best NFL game this season* (*-your results may vary), even if FiveThirtyEight gives it a "0" in quality and importance. Entering Week 18 action, the Colts (4-11-1) are in line for the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Texans...
Damar Hamlin’s high school friend shares memories, insight into ‘loyal’ Bills safety
When David Adams needed Damar Hamlin, Hamlin was always a phone call away. As the Bills’ safety improves, there is a growing hope Adams can repay the favor. The two were defensive stars together at Central Catholic High School, a football powerhouse in Pittsburgh, and back-to-back Pennsylvania Defensive Players of the Year for the 2015 (Hamlin) and ’16 (Adams) seasons. Adams, who was a linebacker, is a year younger and looked up to the safety Hamlin, who graduated and stayed local at the University of Pittsburgh. A year later, Adams chose Notre Dame, but he never played a snap. Football took its toll on...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe tops Wooden Award midseason top 25 list
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is joined by Purdue's Zach Edey, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kansas' Jalen Wilson, among others, on the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list.
qcnews.com
'I think I'll be coaching Michigan': Jim Harbaugh on Panthers' head coaching vacancy
After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching vacancy, Jim Harbaugh tells Queen City News he expects to stay with Michigan next year. ‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh …. After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper...
Comments / 0