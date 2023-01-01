President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he spoke to the parents of Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Bengals. “I spoke with his mother and father at length,” Biden said. Hamlin, 24, collapsed during the first quarter after a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel resuscitated Hamlin on the field and he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition in the ICU as of Wednesday evening. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and will not resume this week. Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s friend and marketing...

30 MINUTES AGO