The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Additional snowfall expected through Wednesday Night
Our storm that brought a mix of ice, snow, and rain Monday Night into Tuesday is now starting to wrap up and bring in more snow on the back side of the system. The snow will continue off and on through the day on Wednesday and will gradually taper off from west to east Wednesday Night. Additional snowfall will be on the light side with a general 1-3" possible. The higher totals will be across southern Minnesota with 2-3" and 1-2" in North Iowa. Roads will remain quite icy and snowy through Wednesday and early Thursday.
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages.
⚠🧊❄Ice Storm Warning through Noon, Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday⚠🧊❄
…Icing Continues Across Portions of Northern Iowa…. Freezing rain continues over portions of northwest into north central Iowa this morning with precipitation expected to become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas into this afternoon. However, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate...
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Snow showers still possible
DES MOINES, Iowa — After an overcast and gloomy day, we will have to deal with the clouds a little bit longer. A shower or two can’t be ruled out tonight across Central Iowa or a snow shower in Northern Iowa. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Colder air...
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
Travel advisories issued for portions of Southern Minnesota as storm moves closer
As our next winter storm moves into the upper Midwest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is issuing No Travel advisories for counties in southern Minnesota due to visibility issues caused by the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds. As the storm moves further to the northeast, travel conditions...
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
New Year Starting Off With Another Winter Storm
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It looks like Old Man Winter is taking aim at the area again as yet another complicated system slides its way into the region. The biggest concern over our local area with this storm is going to be freezing rain potential which is why the National Weather Service has put all of Northwest Iowa and parts of Southwest Minnesota into an ICE STORM WARNING through Tuesday afternoon.
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
⚠🧊 Ice Storm Warning from Monday evening into Tuesday evening ⚠🧊
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
