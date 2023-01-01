ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KIMT

Additional snowfall expected through Wednesday Night

Our storm that brought a mix of ice, snow, and rain Monday Night into Tuesday is now starting to wrap up and bring in more snow on the back side of the system. The snow will continue off and on through the day on Wednesday and will gradually taper off from west to east Wednesday Night. Additional snowfall will be on the light side with a general 1-3" possible. The higher totals will be across southern Minnesota with 2-3" and 1-2" in North Iowa. Roads will remain quite icy and snowy through Wednesday and early Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
superhits1027.com

⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄

A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Snow showers still possible

DES MOINES, Iowa — After an overcast and gloomy day, we will have to deal with the clouds a little bit longer. A shower or two can’t be ruled out tonight across Central Iowa or a snow shower in Northern Iowa. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Colder air...
IOWA STATE
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
MINNESOTA STATE
more1049.com

New Year Starting Off With Another Winter Storm

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It looks like Old Man Winter is taking aim at the area again as yet another complicated system slides its way into the region. The biggest concern over our local area with this storm is going to be freezing rain potential which is why the National Weather Service has put all of Northwest Iowa and parts of Southwest Minnesota into an ICE STORM WARNING through Tuesday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
superhits1027.com

⚠🧊 Ice Storm Warning from Monday evening into Tuesday evening ⚠🧊

…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy