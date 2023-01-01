Read full article on original website
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.04.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Brooklyn ( 25-12, 12-7 on the road) at Bulls ( 16-21, 9-9 at home). 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Nets:...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display
Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
Sixers C Joel Embiid out vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022
Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Importance of playing on a winning team?
Most of the NBA’s annual awards carry some basic assumptions. The Sixth Man of the Year generally scores in bunches off the bench. The Defensive Player of the Year either protects the rim and rebounds or locks down opponents’ top scorers. The MVP carries the burden of elevating their entire team, their individual stats filtered through a respectable W-L record.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on postseason expectations, upcoming schedule | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer (12:20) to talk about what 2022 held for the Pelicans, her postseason expectations, and what the team can look forward to in 2023. Joe and Jim also break down the state...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
Trail Blazers Hit The Road For Three Starting In Minnesota
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (19-17) at MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (17-21) Jan. 4, 2023 — Target Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and Minnesota will meet for the third time of the regular season on Jan. 4 in Minnesota. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo strategy for Jan. 4
We’re set for our biggest slate yet since the calendar flipped to 2023, as there are 12 games on tap. As customary, we’ll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at each position for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups, as well as a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary.
NBA
76ers Host Pacers, Joel Embiid Earns NBA Player of the Month | Gameday Report 37/82
The 76ers (22-14) bring a 10-game home winning streak into their next game Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers (21-17). On Tuesday, five-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. The Tuesday evening injury report did not include any Sixers, but there were three...
NBA
Paolo Banchero’s Top 8 Performances Through His First 30 NBA Games
Banchero’s career highs in both points and rebounds so far came on Nov. 5 against Sacramento with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Although the game went to overtime, he compiled those numbers during regulation. The Magic did lose, however, on a buzzer-beating shot by De’Aaron Fox from just past half-court.
NBA
All Thunder in Win Over Boston
All season the Thunder has talked about playing to its brand and basketball identity. Free-flowing offense where all five players can be playmakers, play finishers and movers. Ferocious but disciplined defense that doesn’t shy away from the moment of truth. But a massive part of the Thunder identity is one that’s existed throughout all 15 years here in Oklahoma City, and that is pure, contagious fun.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans must lean on depth, crowd during two-game homestand
The biggest advantages for New Orleans over the next 72 hours may be two-fold: one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and one of the most raucous home environments in the league. The Pelicans will need both as they begin a multi-week stretch without Zion Williamson, whose right hamstring strain will be evaluated in three weeks. New Orleans begins a two-game homestand Wednesday vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), prior to entertaining Brooklyn on Friday in an ESPN game. That precedes the team’s longest road trip of the regular season (five games from Jan. 7-16).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Nuggets 123, Celtics 111
The Nuggets woke up with hot hands to start off the New Year. As a result, this game was over before it even started. Denver was on fire from the opening tip and never cooled off during its matchup with the Celtics. The Nuggets shot an absurd 66.7 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from 3-point range during the opening frame en route to a 37-point quarter.
