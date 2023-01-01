There’s one thing Prince Harry has made clear when he left his senior role in the royal family: he did it to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. It’s no secret that the women bear the brunt of the spotlight in the royal family, and now, it seems that Kate Middleton is now shouldering much of the burden. With all of the “tumult and change” at the palace in the last few years, royal expert Daniela Elser believes it is Kate Middleton who “will end up paying the price” for these major shifts, per her news.com.au article. With a slimmed down monarchy,...

6 DAYS AGO