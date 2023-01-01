What a load of💩 A Nutmeg Biography??🤣🤣 This woman is not inspirational, no role model. She has accomplished nothing in her life to warrant a book. Unless she wrote on How to bag the stupid Spare in 50 words of less. She has no empathy or compassion for anyone other than herself, pure vitriol and narcissism.
Why Harry and Meghan seem to feel that they have to continue with the British hate me, the Royal family hates me, the British press hates me. You wanted out. You're out. Go back to your rich Hollywood friends, to your $14 million dollar home, and make your buckets of money. Give back the titles you said you don't want. Collect awards you haven't earned. We're tired of seeing you all the time.
Grace Kelly I believe was the first actress to marry a prince... Price Rainier of Monaco. She handled herself with grace & dignity which is something Megan will never understand.
Comments / 50