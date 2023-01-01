Read full article on original website
The USPS Fleet Is Going Electric
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Forget Dylan in ’65. Get ready for the USPS in ’26. Last month, the USPS laid out its plan for increasing the proportion of electric vehicles from the 10 percent it initially promised: By 2028, 45,000 of the 60,000 new purpose-build mail trucks will be electric, as will 21,000 of the 46,000 additional “commercial off-the-shelf” vehicles the USPS is purchasing. Starting in 2026, the USPS expects all of its new acquisitions to be electric. The purchases amount to a $9.6 billion investment.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
