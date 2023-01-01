ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chad Petri, Tom Ingram
 3 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One person is dead and nine hurt after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call at about 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Obviously multiple shots rang out. I can certainly tell you that. I have one deceased individual and nine other individuals who have been shot by gunfire who are at the local hospitals being treated,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Nexstar’s WKRG.

According to Mobile Police, the injured victims – the youngest being 17 and the oldest 57 – were being treated for injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. An update on their conditions was not available Sunday morning.

Prine said the shooter and the person killed may have known each other.

“I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life,” he added.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as they scrambled for safety.

“You can’t hear between the fireworks and the gunshots. Everyone starts running – I lived in America my entire life, I know what’s happening,” Rose Brooks explained, recounting the moments after the shooting. “I grab my sister’s hand and I run as far as I can as fast as I can.”

Police were able to contain the scene and New Year’s Eve celebrations a few blocks away in downtown Mobile continued.

As of Sunday morning, Mobile Police are calling the incident an active investigation. Anyone that may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211, text 844-251-0644, or visit mobilepd.org/crimetip to submit an anonymous tip.

WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

28-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 28-year-old man died in a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Baldwin County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Baldwin County 54, approximately two miles west of Robertsdale. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 28-year-old Kenneth Sirmon was driving a BMW when he collided head-on...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

