A large winter storm tracks NE from the inter-mountain west across the Plains Monday arriving in Minnesota late Monday night and dominating the forecast Tuesday. The storm arrives on a push of very mild air and that will play havoc with the overall precipitation types across the FOX 9 viewing area Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. At this point it looks like Tuesday morning will be a wintry mix of snow/rain with the possibility of patchy freezing rain in The Metro before changing to heavy wet snow by the afternoon and staying as snow into Tuesday evening. The Twin Cities Metro is in a Winter Storm Warning from Monday afternoon into Tuesday night…stay tuned as this storm changes and develops over the next 36 hours.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO