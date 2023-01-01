Read full article on original website
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Difficult travel conditions Wednesday as snow continues
For those on the roadways or taking a flight, travel conditions in Minnesota on Wednesday will be difficult. Roads are snow covered across the region, while numerous flights have been canceled at MSP Airport.
Minnesota weather: Icy conditions overnight into Wednesday
After a snowy Tuesday, conditions are turning icy overnight. Ian Leonard has your forecast as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Minnesota snow storm: What's next (Tuesday evening forecast)
It was a messy afternoon. Ian Leonard has a look at what's next for this ongoing winter storm that is impacting Minnesota. Condition update as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
Road conditions clearing for now, round two tomorrow
Minnesota roads and highways remained treacherous for much of Tuesday. But while many have since cleared, it's only just in time for another round of snow Wednesday.
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions continue due to heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy midday on Tuesday, more winter mess is on the way. Overnight, there will be freezing rain, fog, and light snow across the metro with a Winter Weather Advisory in place into Wednesday afternoon. Look for snow to redevelop late Tuesday evening and linger...
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Minnesota weather: Storm arriving Monday night, brings snow for some, ice for others
A large winter storm tracks NE from the inter-mountain west across the Plains Monday arriving in Minnesota late Monday night and dominating the forecast Tuesday. The storm arrives on a push of very mild air and that will play havoc with the overall precipitation types across the FOX 9 viewing area Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. At this point it looks like Tuesday morning will be a wintry mix of snow/rain with the possibility of patchy freezing rain in The Metro before changing to heavy wet snow by the afternoon and staying as snow into Tuesday evening. The Twin Cities Metro is in a Winter Storm Warning from Monday afternoon into Tuesday night…stay tuned as this storm changes and develops over the next 36 hours.
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Monday and Tuesday
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large swath of Minnesota, including St. Cloud, as another storm system sets its sights on the upper Midwest. This system will pack a lot of moisture; heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain are all possible...
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [11 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Difficult travel conditions expected in portions of Minnesota on Tuesday
Roads in southern Minnesota are snow covered, while the morning commute on Tuesday isn't expected to be too bad in the Twin Cities. However, snow will move into the metro, which could spell trouble for the evening commute. FOX 9's Bill Keller has a look at the roads as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
Heavy snow expected in the Twin Cities metro
Heavy snow — both in intensity and weight— is expected in the Twin Cities metro Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two waves of the snow, on Tuesday with a lull in the evening and then more snow overnight.
Schools close early due to weather
Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
