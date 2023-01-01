ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Storm arriving Monday night, brings snow for some, ice for others

A large winter storm tracks NE from the inter-mountain west across the Plains Monday arriving in Minnesota late Monday night and dominating the forecast Tuesday. The storm arrives on a push of very mild air and that will play havoc with the overall precipitation types across the FOX 9 viewing area Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. At this point it looks like Tuesday morning will be a wintry mix of snow/rain with the possibility of patchy freezing rain in The Metro before changing to heavy wet snow by the afternoon and staying as snow into Tuesday evening. The Twin Cities Metro is in a Winter Storm Warning from Monday afternoon into Tuesday night…stay tuned as this storm changes and develops over the next 36 hours.
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Monday and Tuesday

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large swath of Minnesota, including St. Cloud, as another storm system sets its sights on the upper Midwest. This system will pack a lot of moisture; heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain are all possible...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
fox9.com

Heavy snow expected in the Twin Cities metro

Heavy snow — both in intensity and weight— is expected in the Twin Cities metro Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two waves of the snow, on Tuesday with a lull in the evening and then more snow overnight.
fox9.com

Schools close early due to weather

Several schools throughout the metro area closed early Tuesday due to the winter storm that brought several inches of snow throughout the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Babs Santos is onsite at one school in Minnetonka.
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
