Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to...
Cardinals sign WRs Auden Tate, Isaiah Coulter to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad, releasing offensive lineman Koda Martin in the process. Tate has 35 games of NFL experience, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound wideout recorded 40 catches on 80 targets for 575 yards in...
Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing on field, was in critical condition
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some...
Damar Hamlin sedated, rep says there are positive signs for Bills safety
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a...
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The SI Swimsuit model confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after Bills safety’s injury
Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.
Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: What role will Evan Longoria play for D-backs?
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to add pieces to their roster for the 2023 season. The D-backs have signed veteran third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. And per AZCentral’s Nick Piercoro, the deal is for $4 million with the chance to earn an additional $1...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ESPN: Diamondbacks could take advantage of new MLB rules on base paths in 2023
With a plethora of new rule changes coming to Major League Baseball in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks could take advantage of a few of them with their wheels on the base paths. “Pitchers are limited to two ‘disengagements’ (pickoff throws or step-offs) per plate appearance, plus the bases increase from...
ASU football transfer list: Linebacker Connor Soelle enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. Linebacker Connor Soelle announced on Monday he is the latest Sun Devil to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining.
Cardinals to close out season on Sunday afternoon vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals will close out the 2022 regular season on Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at 2:25 p.m., the league announced on Monday. Despite Arizona being eliminated from playoff contention, there is still much to play for in the final game for much of the league.
Arizona native Brock Purdy helps 49ers get 9th straight win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who...
