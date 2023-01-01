Read full article on original website
Related
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven,...
Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals
SOFIA, BULGARIA — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal that grants...
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
LONDON — European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland's Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling...
Iraq to host soccer's Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979
After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup soccer tournament starting on Friday for the first time since 1979
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0