mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
2023 water resolutions: How can you make a difference?
Lost in all the talk about the great job Nevadans have done in conserving water is a simple fact: We can do more.
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest. In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
nevadabusiness.com
A Look at Nevada’s Economic Forecast for 2023
A changing of the guard at the highest level of state government means a potential change in headwinds for the 2023 economic forecast. “You are going to have a Republican [in the] Governor’s Mansion, a super majority in the Assembly but not in the Senate, even though the Senate and Assembly are both Democrat controlled,” explained Cindy Creighton, president, Nevada Taxpayer’s Association (NTA). “What’s good for all taxpayers is, you have this divided government. Any time you have something like that, people are going to collaborate more, work together for the betterment of the citizens and the constituents.”
Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada’s economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline. Lombardo’s tenure will end four years of Democratic control in Carson City, […]
thenevadaindependent.com
Did Southwest Airlines just lose our Southwest Legislature?
It took the better part of a week, but, after canceling a supermajority of its flights for several days, Southwest Airlines is finally back in business. Last weekend, Mother Nature delivered a series of ice and snow storms to several parts of the country, causing widespread travel delays and disruptions. Unlike most airlines, however, Southwest wasn’t able to get back on its feet after the storms subsided. On the contrary, the unofficial shuttle service for our state government was ultimately forced to stop service nationwide, even in areas unaffected by the severe winter storms.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents who need them. Nevada lawmakers on the Interim Finance Committee in October approved a $15 million grant to the Nevada Donor Network to help establish the Nevada Transplant Institute. It is one of […] The post Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.
Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor
Even late in his term, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s tenure was defined by his COVID response — a response he argued saved lives, even if it caused collateral economic damage. The post Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor
Steve Sisolak made history in 2018 by becoming the first Democrat to win the Nevada governor’s race in more than two decades. Click through the interactive timeline for highlights from Sisolak's term, which ends on Tuesday. The post Timeline: Sisolak's four years as Nevada governor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 2, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — While I was working on the Morning Report, NV Energy fixed an outage affecting 407 customers. That will be the status all day as the power company makes repairs across Carson Valley, check back at NVenergy.com to see how that work is going. They made a...
KTNV
Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning. Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.
