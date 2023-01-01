ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Albany’s City Hall is in need of major repairs – about $15 million worth, according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The roof needs to be completely replaced. It is well over 50 years old. There are integrity issues with the tiles on the roof. We have a major issue with the clock tower where some pieces separated and fell and so that had to be netted and we continue to see that deterioration,” said Sheehan.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO