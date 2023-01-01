Read full article on original website
Albany looking for various funding sources to cover repair costs for City Hall
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Albany’s City Hall is in need of major repairs – about $15 million worth, according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The roof needs to be completely replaced. It is well over 50 years old. There are integrity issues with the tiles on the roof. We have a major issue with the clock tower where some pieces separated and fell and so that had to be netted and we continue to see that deterioration,” said Sheehan.
As shelters fill, Capital Region municipalities work to address affordable housing
Saratoga Springs — Over the last three years, the Shelters of Saratoga has seen a steady increase in people needing help, especially in Code Blue alerts. From 32 in 2020, to 44 in 2021 and 58 in 2022 and now into 2023, they say it's an alarming trend. The...
Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants
Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained
COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
Police investigating death of one-year-old child in Glenville
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glenville are investigating the death of a one-year-old child in the town. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Troy felon pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A convicted felon from Troy pled guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge...
