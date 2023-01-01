A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO