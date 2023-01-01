Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Idaho8.com
George Santos set to be sworn in to Congress amid mounting scrutiny and condemnation
Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is scheduled to be sworn in to Congress on Tuesday as he faces mounting scrutiny and condemnation over lies about his biography and amid an investigation by federal prosecutors into his finances. All incoming members of the 118th Congress are scheduled to be sworn...
Idaho8.com
‘This made us all unemployable’: Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Idaho8.com
McCarthy loses fourth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril
Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fourth round of voting to elect a speaker — a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative. The House is voting in a fifth round.
Idaho8.com
House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes
The new House GOP majority is locked in a chaotic once-in-a-century fight to determine who will serve as the next speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary support to win in three rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is now adjourned until Wednesday at noon as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
Idaho8.com
No. 2 House Republican on GOP’s radar as party gears up for speakership fight
All eyes are on a number of top House Republicans, including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, after Tuesday’s speakership vote devolved into a drawn-out floor fight not seen in a century. The House adjourned until noon Wednesday after the chamber failed to elect a speaker in three rounds of voting.
Idaho8.com
Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker
Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker, before shifting his support to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan after the first round of voting. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot....
Idaho8.com
The lawmaker trying to unite Republicans around McCarthy’s speakership bid
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to secure votes within his party to secure speakership of the chamber, he has tapped a longtime Republican lawmaker to quietly try and lock down votes among the GOP holdouts. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican and an ally of McCarthy, is...
Idaho8.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis begins second term with spotlight on presidential ambitions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swore an oath to a second term in office on Tuesday, trumpeting the state under his watch as “a promised land of sanity,” and pledged to make Florida a beacon for freedom across the country. “We are proud to be citizens of the great,...
Idaho8.com
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him — an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker’s gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
Idaho8.com
Biden heads to Kentucky to tout bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell
A rare scene is set to unfold in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday: President Joe Biden standing alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promote together a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment. The president’s visit to McConnell’s home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure...
Idaho8.com
Jim Jordan nominated for speaker by conservative hardliners amid GOP infighting for House leadership
Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber’s second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting....
Idaho8.com
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
Idaho8.com
Hakeem Jeffries to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress as the 118th Congress convenes in Washington. The New York Democrat will almost certainly lead the minority party, once the prolonged floor fight for House speaker comes to a conclusion. He would succeed Nancy Pelosi, who served as speaker in the prior session of Congress when Democrats were in the majority. In addition to being the first Black lawmaker to attain such a position, he also would be the first person voted to lead House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II.
Idaho8.com
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Idaho8.com
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit...
Idaho8.com
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out. The dispute is the first time the court has been asked on an emergency basis...
Comments / 0