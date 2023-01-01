ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Idaho8.com

McCarthy loses fourth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril

Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fourth round of voting to elect a speaker — a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative. The House is voting in a fifth round.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho8.com

Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker

Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker, before shifting his support to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan after the first round of voting. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot....
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him — an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker’s gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Biden heads to Kentucky to tout bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell

A rare scene is set to unfold in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday: President Joe Biden standing alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promote together a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment. The president’s visit to McConnell’s home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure...
COVINGTON, KY
Idaho8.com

Hakeem Jeffries to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress as the 118th Congress convenes in Washington. The New York Democrat will almost certainly lead the minority party, once the prolonged floor fight for House speaker comes to a conclusion. He would succeed Nancy Pelosi, who served as speaker in the prior session of Congress when Democrats were in the majority. In addition to being the first Black lawmaker to attain such a position, he also would be the first person voted to lead House Democrats to be born after the end of World War II.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school

The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
