Related
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
wymt.com
Kentucky facing blood shortage, mobile blood drives to kick off across EKY
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the pandemic, flooding in July, and the holidays, officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say the state is facing a blood shortage and are encouraging folks to come out to mobile blood drives and give back to their communities. “At the same time, there’s...
wdrb.com
JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
Wave 3
Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency reminding KY coach of the importance of CPR training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Damar Hamlin’s collapse and subsequent cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night has still been on the minds of millions of Americans 24 hours later. Chris Ryan, the head baseball coach at Bullitt Central High School, watched the Monday Night Football game...
wdrb.com
Indiana tightening policy governing police pursuits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place. According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
'Welcome to Day 1' | Greenberg says priority is making Louisville safer as he becomes mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. Craig Greenberg was sworn into office Monday morning in the city's Metro Hall, taking over from Greg Fischer. In his inaugural speech, Mayor Greenberg said his highest priority is making Louisville a...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Potentilla in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow potentilla in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting potentilla is not as easy as it seems. potentilla are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
wdrb.com
Metro Council accepting resumes for vacant seats in Districts 3 and 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council accepted the resignations of two members, and it's accepting applications for their two seats. Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from the seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
