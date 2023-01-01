Dolly Parton Adorns Pink-Red Nails During New Years’ Special — and ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton performed original songs during their New Year’s Eve Party, with Cyrus even giving her godmother a makeover. Of course, Parton came with her iconic acrylic nails — a variation on the style she had on Hannah Montana.

In 2021, Cyrus hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Saturday Night Live ’s Pete Davidson, featuring celebrity appearances from Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus, Anitta, and more. To ring in 2023, Parton and Cyrus again reunited for the NBC production.

The evening was filled with guest appearances. For “Midnight Sky,” Cyrus was joined by FLETCHER. Parton and Cyrus even sang a cover of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” popularized by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Although Parton is not a blood relative of the Cyrus family, she shares a special bond with Miley Cyrus — she is the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer’s godmother. Cyrus mentioned this in the New Years’ television special after their “Jolene” performance, saying, “Thank you all for being here and for partying with me and my fairy godmother , Aunt Dolly.”

Dolly Parton’s nails became a joke on the Disney Channel series ‘Hannah Montana’

Before becoming a chart-topping solo artist, Cyrus starred in the Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana alongside her father. By day, Miley Stewart was a regular teenager. By night, she was in the international pop sensation Hannah Montana.

It made sense to have other musicians featured on Hannah Montana . Parton acted as “Aunt Dolly” for several episodes, the first being “Good Golly, Miss Dolly.” Parton returned for “I Will Always Loathe You,” where the character feuded with Mamaw Ruthie over every detail.

The resentment stemmed from an argument over Elvis Presley, with Mamaw claiming Aunt Dolly stole the King from her. With Hannah Montana’s award ceremony on the horizon, the two continued to bicker, even over Miley’s nails.

At one point, Cyrus’ character asked Mamaw if she preferred sparkly or not sparkly nails. Mamaw said non-sparkly looked less “trampy.” Right on queue, Aunt Dolly walked into the house, shouting, “hey, look at my sparkly nails!”

Dolly Parton sometimes makes music on her nails — including ‘9 to 5’

For Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the artists adorned different outfits and hairstyles. For most of the production, Parton sported pink-red sparkly nails. For the Disney Channel original series, Parton had a similar color. Parton made original songs with her acrylics, including the hit “9 to 5.”

“I write a lot of songs when I don’t have my guitar,” she explained during one video interview with Patti LaBelle. Thanks to their long nails, the two artists broke out into a version of “Shortenin’ Bread.”

