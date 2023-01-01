ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘My 600-lb Life’ Alum Lonnie Calls One Aspect of the TLC Show ‘Dangerous’

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

What’s it really like to go on a weight loss TV show? A former My 600-lb Life cast member recently opened up about his experience on the TLC series, and he didn’t mince words. Lonnie Hambrick, who appeared in season 8 , called the show “absolute bullsh*t” and said that one particular aspect of the series was “dangerous.”

Lonnie appeared in ‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7CKV_0k0LicMf00
‘My 600-lb Life’ | TLC via YouTube

Lonnie and his brother John’s weight loss journey was chronicled in My 600-lb Life Season 8. But Lonnie never actually set out to appear on TV, he explained during a September 2022 appearance on the Dallas Voice podcast “ Falling Out .” Instead, it was his brother who wanted to get cast on the TLC reality series.

John was a fan of My 600-lb Life who applied to be on the show and was cast. Initially, Lonnie was just supposed to appear as part of his brother’s support team. Though he weighed more than 500 pounds at the time, he said he “wasn’t the typical cast member,” given that he had a job and was still able to get around on his own. But his vibrant personality captured the attention of producers, and they decided to feature him and his brother in the same episode.

“I found out I was getting cast the morning we met the doctor,” Lonnie said.

He didn’t have an entirely positive experience on the TLC show

Lonnie and John both worked with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now) to shed pounds and qualify for weight loss surgery. But when it came to unpacking the emotional and psychological issues that were driving him to overeat, Lonnie said he had to do that work on his own.

“I had one counseling session,” he said. “It was on camera. And I was so naive that every time they asked us to do something I just put everything into it.”

“I talked and cried to that woman for 2 hours,” he added.” And the producer looked at me and was like, ‘So, can you talk a little bit more about your mom?’ Because that was the story they were telling.”

Lonnie said that My 600-lb Life wanted to tell a story about how John and Lonnie’s mother was “unsupportive and terrible.” But that wasn’t an accurate representation of their family’s dynamics, he said. Lonnie admitted that he and his mother had problems in the past. But his family had already worked through a lot of their issues prior to appearing on TLC.

“There’s so much healing that happened before we started the show in our family,” he said.

My 600-lb Life also misrepresents the extent of the psychological support provided to those who appear on the show, according to Lonnie. While it looks like cast members have access to those resources, they “absolutely” do not, he said.

“They portray that there is [support],” he said. “I think that’s the biggest, most dangerous thing about this show.”

“TV’s absolute bullsh*t,” he said. “That show’s absolute bullsh*t”

Lonnie from ‘My 600-lb Life’ realized he didn’t need to go on TV to lose weight

Related

‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Has a ‘Full Meltdown’ After Her Doctor Calls Her Out in Teaser for 2023 Season

Lonnie found the therapy provided through the show basically useless. But it did make him realize that he had to start working on his mental health on his own. He accepted that he had a food addiction.

“I had to start recognizing those addictive traits,” he said.

Unlike some people who appear on My 600-lb Life , Lonnie was ultimately successful in his effort to lose weight. Part of that came from his fear of looking like a failure on national TV.

“Honestly, having the world watch you do this is greatly motivating,” he said. However, he thinks he’d have been able to lose the weight even if he didn’t go on the show, if he’d been able to adopt the right mindset.

“The biggest thing I learned about being on TV to lose weight was that I didn’t actually need to be on TV,” he said. “All that power was within me.”

My 600-lb Life Season 11 premieres on Feb. 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 8

Charlie Galvan
2d ago

u get a free weight loss surgery AND money for ur appearance on the show. u accepted that so stop crying about it now

Reply(1)
21
Bellatrix
2d ago

He should count his blessings that the show included him. He should be thanking them for saving his life. He seem ungrateful to me. It’s obvious that it helped him.

Reply
7
CatsRule2
2d ago

Looks like the whole family could stand to lose, including the critical mom. She needs to lay off the rolls and butter herself.

Reply
6
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!

As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
OHIO STATE
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere

CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror

There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death

The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez Is Dating Kim Menzies’ Son Jamal: We ‘Really Hit It Off’

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram; Courtesy of Jamal/Instagram An unexpected new romance! 90 Day Fiancé personality Veronica Rodriguez is dating her franchise costar Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies. “[I’m dating] somebody that I met kind of casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica, 37, said […]
FLORIDA STATE
People

90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years

Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page.  In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship.  Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam

Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy