Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash
MEXICO CITY — Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were...
Tributes to woman, 36, who died after Mini Cooper crashed into river killing two on Christmas Day
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "funny and intelligent" mum who was killed when her Mini Cooper plunged into a river on Christmas Day. Rachel Curtis, 36, died when her Mini Cooper crashed into the River Tawe in Swansea, South Wales - killing her and another man. Rachel, a self-employed...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Elle Edwards: Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.On Monday (26 December) another man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Four men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did not...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Man dies after being struck by bull at New Year’s Eve rodeo in Australia
A man has died after falling from a bull and being struck by the animal at a rodeo in Australia.The 25-year-old, from New South Wales, suffered serious chest injuries during the incident at the annual New Year’s Rodeo at Warwick Showgrounds in Queensland.He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday morning, the organisers wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc wishes to confirm the passing of a competitor in the Novice Bull Ride at our 2022 New Year’s Eve Rodeo.“The management committee of...
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
Police issue E-fit for man behaving inappropriately to teen girls
A man was reported to approach teenage girls in Swanley, and make lewd comments directed at them on three separate occasions.The incidents took place between April and August 2022 and one of the victims cooperated with Kent Police to generate the E-fit.Officers had made an arrest, following an investigation but did not lead to any charges.PC Kim Townsend, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “While these incidents were reported during the summer, we remain determined to track down the man responsible.“We are now hoping the issue of a computer generated image will prompt anybody who suffered from a similar incident in Swanley, or who recognises the person pictured, to contact us.”Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/159149/22.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website. Read More Girl sexually assaulted on pathway behind school as police issue E-fit
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
Four-year-old boy dies at Center Parcs
A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.Holidaymakers said the swimming pool had been closed due to a “serious medical incident”.Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eOVhNzKGsU— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) December 24, 2022“Sadly,...
Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt
A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead
Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
Victim's Skull Exposed After Man Chews Face and Ear in Attack: Police
Police said the suspect, who allegedly attacked the elderly man, initially gave his name as "El Baker."
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
