northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Christopher David Harper

November 16, 1983 ~ December 19, 2022 (age 39) Christopher David Harper, Misaabiwag-gidengwaan meaning "With Faces like Lions", Giniw-Inini meaning "Golden Eagle Man" born into the Wolf Clan of the White Earth Pillager Band, age 39, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022, from the Mayo Medical Center, Mankato where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia. He was born November 16, 1983, in Duluth, Minnesota and lived most of his life in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect

It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland

Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
wdsm710.com

Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm continues today

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 4, 2023. Winter storm continues today. Snow will be heavy at times from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Slight chance of freezing rain NW WI with minor ice accumulation less than five hundredths of an inch. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been extended until 6 PM this evening. Snow will gradually taper off this afternoon and evening, except for lake-effect snow areas of northwest Wisconsin where light snow will continue through Thursday.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Candidate announces run for Superior City Council

Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they are closing their doors. Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
DULUTH, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Bishop Daniel Felton reacts to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome on Saturday morning, Bishop Daniel Felton of the Diocese of Duluth released the following statement. “Dear brothers and sisters,. Early this morning, we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and we...
DULUTH, MN

