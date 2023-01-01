Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Family mourns 19-year-old death in New Year's Eve shooting
Detroit police are investigating the shooting which took place near E. Warren and E. Outer Drive, in which two guns from a vehicle were recovered. Detectives are also attempting interviews with two other victims who were shot and continue to receive medical care.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit police investigating after man found shot to death near elementary school on city's northeast side
Police are trying to piece together what led to a fatal shooting in Detroit early Wednesday morning after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
fox2detroit.com
Gunman kills himself after double murder of his cousins on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills two of his cousins - an adult victim and a teenager - before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon. The gunshot victims, 17-year-old teen, Jamil Thornton and Daniel Berry, 26, were...
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Warren's Dwyer blames judges for suspect's release • Foul play in mom's disappearance? • Detroit auto auction
(FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say and the city's top cop says the people to blame for him being out on the streets are the men and women who will ultimately oversee his trials.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning
DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
fox2detroit.com
Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
‘She Was My Rock’: Detroit Woman Killed in Carjacking
A woman in Detroit was killed when she went to a liquor store last week. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Tracie Golden, 53, went to Beverage One the night of December 28, where she was shot in the abdomen outside of the store, located on Grand River near Outer Drive. The killer then went through her pockets and stole her SUV. The vehicle was later discovered on Seven Mile, but the shooter has not been captured nor identified yet.
Detroit News
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
UPDATE: Multiple people detained after suspect fires shots at undercover cop; investigation continues in southwest Detroit
Detroit police have shut down at least five blocks of Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit and detained several suspects in connection with an early morning shooting in which an alleged car thief fired on a Dearborn officer.
Detroit woman pleads no contest after failing to tell firefighters about child inside burning home
Chantal Alexander, a Detroit woman accused of failing to tell firefighters there was a young child inside her burning home, has pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse.
fox2detroit.com
Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
fox2detroit.com
Small children rescued from burning home by cousin driving by, on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three young children were rescued from a burning house on Detroit's east side - helped by their cousin who was passing by at the time. It was a frightening scene on Syracuse street Tuesday morning. The family's father was at work and the mother was outside screaming for help with three young children inside.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old man with schizophrenia
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 60-year-old man. His sister reportedly told police he has schizophrenia. Police say Mack Heidelberg was last seen on December 29 around 2:30 a.m. leaving from his residence in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson. Mack...
