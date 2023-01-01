ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Family mourns 19-year-old death in New Year's Eve shooting

Detroit police are investigating the shooting which took place near E. Warren and E. Outer Drive, in which two guns from a vehicle were recovered. Detectives are also attempting interviews with two other victims who were shot and continue to receive medical care.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 shot, 1 dead after Detroit shooting early New Year’s morning

DETROIT – A shooting in Detroit early New Year’s morning has left one person dead. According to Detroit police, officers responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. in the area of East Warren Avenue and East Outer Drive. Officials say that there were a total of three people...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Black Enterprise

‘She Was My Rock’: Detroit Woman Killed in Carjacking

A woman in Detroit was killed when she went to a liquor store last week. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Tracie Golden, 53, went to Beverage One the night of December 28, where she was shot in the abdomen outside of the store, located on Grand River near Outer Drive. The killer then went through her pockets and stole her SUV. The vehicle was later discovered on Seven Mile, but the shooter has not been captured nor identified yet.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old man with schizophrenia

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 60-year-old man. His sister reportedly told police he has schizophrenia. Police say Mack Heidelberg was last seen on December 29 around 2:30 a.m. leaving from his residence in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson. Mack...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy