Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police
DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest
TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vineland woman tells police she was smoking pot and fell asleep before crash
A Vineland woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into two poles and a mailbox Tuesday night. Dominique Johnson, 21, told police “she wasn’t feeling well smoking marijuana and fell asleep before the crash occurred,” police said. In addition to DWI, Johnson is also...
Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the arrests of Arturo J. Ramos and Lawrence K. Dickerson on drug-related charges. According to police, Violent Crimes Unit Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop on December 19, 2022. They observed Ramos, a front seat passenger, grab a handgun from his waistband, remove it from his waistband, and throw it into the back seat of the vehicle. “Ramos was arrested upon approaching the vehicle. In continuing the investigation, they found the driver of the vehicle, Dickerson, in possession of a distributable amount of CDS Crack-Cocaine, Oxycodone, Ecstasy, and Suboxone,” the department The post Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
18-year-old driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
Authorities say 18-year-old Elijah Soler was driving a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.
YAHOO!
Pedestrian killed in Garfield hit-and-run on Outwater Lane
A pedestrian died in a Tuesday night hit-and-run in Garfield, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said. The crash happened on Outwater Lane at around 8:51 p.m., prosecutors said. Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin is notified. The Prosecutor's Office also did not release any information on the vehicle.
Dog lost for years found in NJ, reunited with family hundreds of miles from their Tennessee home
Daisy, a big and lovable Scent hound, had been lost from her family for years. On January 1, 2023, she was finally reunited with her companions.
Man in custody after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia
Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
WDEL 1150AM
18 year old arrested for armed robbery
A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
Man Dies In Fall From His Own Window New Year's Day In Newark
A male fell to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, according to authorities and RLS Media.The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé sai…
