Free community tech support event this week; available to anyone in the Cook County and Grand Portage community
Boreal Community Media is happy to announce that we are offering free community tech support. at The Hub on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Bring your devices and questions and let the Boreal Community Media tech interns. help you! There is no charge for this service. Anyone...
Cook County Master Gardeners announce community potato/onion/leek order now open
From Cook County Extension and Boreal Community Media - January 4, 2023. Have you started planning your vegetable garden for spring yet? The Cook County Master Gardeners are. The Cook County Master Gardener Volunteers through U of MN Extension are once again hosting a community order opportunity for seed potatoes, onions, and leeks this year.
The earth officially reaches perihelion on January 4, 2023 in Cook County, Minnesota. What the heck does it mean?
You've likely heard of the summer and winter solstice and the spring and fall equinoxes, but have you ever heard of perihelion and. The earth's orbit is not a perfect circle around the sun, which means there are two points during the year when it is closest to the sun, and another when we are furthest away.
