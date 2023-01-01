Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Celebratory Mock Offseason
Now that Dabs and Co. have secured their ticket to the dance let's play my favorite game, mock offseasons! I can feel all of your collective excitement. Without further ado... QB Davis Webb retires and is immediately hired to be the new QB coach after current QB coach Shea Tierny is promoted to OC... of Indianapolis. Which happens because Kafka is surprisingly hired away by the Colts to be their guy at HC, and then in another bit of a shock he steals Tierney to be his OC; despite Shea being a Daboll guy who followed him from Buffalo to NY. Kafka is by no means a name getting HC love, but should Daniel Jones and the boys make noise in the playoffs that could quickly change. Having worked and had success under both Andy Reid and now Brian Daboll, Mike's name is going to quickly heat up as the go to young offensive genius a la McVay/Shanahan/Taylor/McDaniel/ O'Connell/Stefanski/Sirriani. Point being, those type of guys are the ones getting HC positions.
To all of the Haters, Doubters and Naysayers........... They Did It!
The Giants are by no means a perfect team. Daniel Jones is not a top 5 QB but he is a top 10 and seems perfectly capable of doing his part and far more to keep the Giants going in the right direction as a 2023.Playoff Team Who saw that coming last Spring? Not Many! Know this: DJ and Saquon will get paid. I just hope it can be a win/win situation.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Giants news, 1/3: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sunday schedule, John Mara, more
Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players?. The New York Giants are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. Yes, it’s real. Thing is, who the Giants will play is up in the air. The No. 1 seed in the...
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration was ‘tasteless’
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had some strong words for New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux regarding his controversial sack celebration. Saturday called Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless” and “trash” during his Monday press conference, and added that he’s upset his own linemen didn’t do anything after the...
Listen! Locker room reaction as Giants qualify for playoffs
What were the New York Giants saying immediately after their playoff-clinching 38-10 victory Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts? On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we go inside the locker room and hear from many of the Giants. Safety Julian Love on the fan reaction ... “The fans were...
After further review: A deeper dive into the Giants-Colts film
Every week after a New York Giants game, I dive into the film and post what I feel are interesting clips to my Twitter timeline. The plays in review can be positive or negative but typically speak to a player’s skill set, technique, or the scheme utilized by the Giants' coaching staff.
The Oprah Winfrey Mock Offseason
I really do have a mock offseason/mock draft addiction... Here is the "you get a big contract, you get a big contract, everybody gets a big contract" offseason mock. No changes to coaching staff as nobody is plucked away despite interviews elsewhere in this scenario. Cap- 59 million. 5th year...
Keys to Giants success in 2022
I am sure there are other keys, but for me the two keys for 2022 are stats for "Rushing" and "Turnovers". Through 16 games the Giants are the #4 team in total rushing yards at almost 2,400 yards and 4.8 YPC. Tampa is at the bottom of the league at 1,222 yards. They only way they got to 8-8 is with Brady throwing 717 times for 4,450 yards. Jones has thrown 480 times for 3,000 yards.
49ers? Vikings? Which team would you rather see Giants face in first round of playoffs?
There are a trio of questions on the docket for New York Giants fans this week in the ‘SB Nation Reacts survey. First up is our weekly confidence question, asking how confident participating fans are in the direction of the team. With the Giants making the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, the percentage of fans displaying confidence has consistently been in the 90s.
Playoff-bound and loving it!
So, the long playoff drought comes to an end. How good is 2023 so far for the Jints?!. Here are a few things I noticed during this game, which was a long-overdue, epic beatdown by our Boys in Blue:. 1) The continued dominance of Dexter Lawrence is truly remarkable. Coach...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Keys to the Giants’ turnaround
How did the New York Giants achieve their surprising success this season? Patricia Traina joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss that and more. 1:30 — Significance ... for the Eagles. 2:50 — Will Giants play their starters? Should they?. 8:30 — How did...
Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Jon Feliciano not practicing for Giants
Three New York Giants were held out of practice on Wednesday — defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and center Jon Feliciano (back). With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday against the...
New York Giants’ 2023 schedule: List of opponents — mostly — set
The New York Giants still have business to attend to for the 2022 season, but we have reached the point where the list of 2023 Giants’ opponents is nearly complete. The NFL’s scheduling rotation will the NFC East against the NFC West and AFC East next season, with NFC East teams playing nine road games in the 17-game schedule.
How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?
There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Not Shocked About Damar Hamlin
Football injuries usually come down to simple physics. Force=Mass x Acceleration. NFL players are getting ridiculously big and crazy fast. You’ve got 270 pound players that are as fast as RBs, and the collisions are insanely violent. NFL players don’t "retire". They stop playing because their bodies are broken...
The Chris and Nick Show - Damar Hamlin and reviewing the win over the Colts
The New York Giants had a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, punching their ticket to the post season for the first time since 2016. Tragically, the celebratory mood was quickly dampened by the frightening incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on Monday Night Football.
Bills at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, streaming, more
Monday night we get a matchup of two AFC powerhouses battling it out for a chance at the number one seed on primetime between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills are riding a six-game winning streak and control their own destiny when it comes to locking up the number one seed in the AFC. The Bills continue to roll on offense led by one of the premier quarterbacks in the league with quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo is currently seventh in the NFL in passing yards and Allen has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games. The dual-threat quarterback has 38 total touchdowns on the year and continues to be one of the game’s elite. With the Bengals currently 21st in the NFL in passing defense, this game may very well provide some fireworks with explosive plays.
