Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Storm preparations underway in Santa Maria
Full preparations for this week’s expected rain are underway in Santa Maria. A storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area Wednesday.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year. Natalia Munoz was born at 2:36 p.m. on Jan. 1 to mother Nissy Limon.
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
Paso Robles celebrates 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party, ball drop and bonfire
Hundreds turned out for the festivities despite the rainy weather.
Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm
Experts are monitoring local burn scar areas, such as land impacted by the Thomas and Alisal fires, ahead of the incoming storm beginning early Wednesday morning. The post Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos
A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm
“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in a release Tuesday.
Death notices for Dec. 23-28
Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
Part of Avila Beach closed due to sewage spill
On New Year's Eve, grease and rainwater built up in the sewer system and more than 4,200 gallons flowed to San Luis Obispo Creek and Avila Beach.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Top San Luis Obispo County stories in 2022: special favors and fraud
To say 2022 was an eventful year in San Luis Obispo County would be an understatement. The top 10 stories of 2022 include a developer being found quilt of theft and fraud and SLO County Supervisor seeking special favors. 7. SLO developer found guilty of fraud and theft. A jury...
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
KMPH.com
Pismo and Shell Beach area with no power on NYE
The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know
Some areas could see an inch of rain fall per hour.
More than 4,000 gallons of sewage spill on New Year’s Eve, closing SLO County beach
The sewage release “impacted a storm drain leading to San Luis Obispo Creek,” the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Police investigate Ralph’s grocery store robbery in San Luis Obispo, ask for help from public in search
San Luis Obispo police officers arrived at the Ralph's at 201 Madonna Rd. around 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 2 after receiving a 911 call of an armed suspect stealing items. The post Police investigate Ralph’s grocery store robbery in San Luis Obispo, ask for help from public in search appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0