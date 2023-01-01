ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos

A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KMPH.com

Pismo and Shell Beach area with no power on NYE

The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
PISMO BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy