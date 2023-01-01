It’s said that English is a very difficult language to learn. We have different ways to pronounce, not only certain letters, but groups of letters, all depending on reasons. “I before E, except after C. Or when sounding like A, as in “neighbor” or “weigh,” is a good example. Well, unless you leisurely deceive heirs to forfeit their sovereign conceits. Because there are always exceptions to the rules.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO