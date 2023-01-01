Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official: Why “oneworld” is All Lower Case & Has 3 Letters in Bold
It’s said that English is a very difficult language to learn. We have different ways to pronounce, not only certain letters, but groups of letters, all depending on reasons. “I before E, except after C. Or when sounding like A, as in “neighbor” or “weigh,” is a good example. Well, unless you leisurely deceive heirs to forfeit their sovereign conceits. Because there are always exceptions to the rules.
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Is ‘Spiraling’ as She Struggles With Weight Loss and Wedding Planning
'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler admits she's 'spiraling' and that her life feels like it's in 'a million pieces' in a teaser for season 2.
I Played Bilt Rewards’ Trivia Game, Until The App Froze
Bilt runs a “Rent Day” promotion on the first of every month. Besides doubling the points earned for purchases in all categories (6X travel, 4X dining, 2X everything else except rent), they also offer other fun ways to try to earn points. On January 1st, they ran a...
Rollerboard or Rollaboard? Which Is Correct?
There are plenty of websites devoted to things that have been heard incorrectly. Song lyrics tend to get misheard the most (“Money for nothin’ and the chips [chicks] for free.” “’Scuse me while I kiss this guy [the sky]”), although commercial jingles are misheard quite a bit, too (“Nobody does it [doesn’t] like Sara Lee!”). And of course, the late, great Gilda Radner had a Saturday Night Live character, Emily Litella, whose entire shtick was her response when she heard things incorrectly.
BoardingArea
214K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0