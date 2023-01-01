Kayvon Thibodeaux has no recriminations about the snow angel celebration he launched inches away from a fallen Nick Foles, the Colts quarterback the Giants rookie knocked out of the game last Sunday after a blind-side sack left Foles with an injury to his ribs. “So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and make sure and help him up?’’ Thibodeaux said Wednesday. “You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured. “But I play defense. They brought me here to be a savage and to take over the game and to impact the game. We preach...

