Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is murky on the surface, but the organization certainly seems to be giving him every vote of confidence it can. Jets coach Robert Saleh offered Wilson his strongest endorsement yet, saying he was prepared to stick with the quarterback “through hell or high water” and discussed an... The post Jets coach shares team’s plans for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t care Colts are upset with him over snow angel celebration

Kayvon Thibodeaux has no recriminations about the snow angel celebration he launched inches away from a fallen Nick Foles, the Colts quarterback the Giants rookie knocked out of the game last Sunday after a blind-side sack left Foles with an injury to his ribs. “So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and make sure and help him up?’’ Thibodeaux said Wednesday. “You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured.   “But I play defense. They brought me here to be a savage and to take over the game and to impact the game. We preach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

