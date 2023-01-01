Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation’s largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Robbins: What if Trump were to be indicted?
On Dec. 20, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack made four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. Like so much of Trump’s presidency and post-presidency, so doing was unprecedented. No other president (ex- or sitting) has ever had criminal charges against him referred to the Department of Justice by a congressional committee.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters has increased from $100,000 to $500,000.
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0