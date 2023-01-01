ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation’s largest migrant shelters. His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos...
Robbins: What if Trump were to be indicted?

On Dec. 20, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack made four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump. Like so much of Trump’s presidency and post-presidency, so doing was unprecedented. No other president (ex- or sitting) has ever had criminal charges against him referred to the Department of Justice by a congressional committee.
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California...
