All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. December 21 marks the first official day of winter, so what better way to celebrate the cold weather season than by wrapping yourself up in a fabulous faux fur coat? Apart from being extremely cozy, faux fur coats are effortlessly elegant. However, if you need any further evidence (and perhaps some styling guidance), we have the street style set to thank for the ultimate outfit inspiration. Just last week, fashion darling Hailey Bieber stepped out in a floor-grazing faux fur that caused quite the sartorial stir. She styled the maxi atop a slinky Saint Laurent mini dress, sheer tights, and additional Saint Laurent accessories.

13 DAYS AGO