Allentown Diocese to hold special memorial Mass on Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown is being readied for a special memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95.

The mother church of the five-county Catholic Diocese of Allentown has been draped with black bunting, and a memorial with flowers and a photo of Benedict has been placed inside the church at 1825 W. Turner St.

Bishop Alfred Schlert will lead a Vespers service at the cathedral at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and preside at the memorial Mass at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The public is welcome to both services. The Mass — which coincides with Benedict’s funeral in Rome — also will be livestreamed on the diocese news website , www.ad-today.com , and on its YouTube and Facebook channels.

“The Diocese of Allentown joins the Universal Church in praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Schlert said in a statement. “May his love for Christ and His Church bring him to Eternal Life.”

Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, was elected pope in 2005 after the death of Pope St. John Paul II.

In 2013, saying ill health had sapped him of the strength to lead the church, he stunned the world by resigning — the first pope to do so in 600 years.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis, who will preside at his funeral.