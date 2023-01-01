Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve

BringMeTheNews

Police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots rang out inside a Duluth bar Saturday night.

The New Year's Eve incident happened at Break Room Bar, located at 501 E. 4th St., just before 9 p.m. Saturday. According to Duluth police, two people were involved in a fight when one of them fired shots.

"At the time of this release no one has been injured from the shooting," police said.

No further information has been released.