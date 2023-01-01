ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFzMG_0k0LdPIp00
BringMeTheNews

Police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots rang out inside a Duluth bar Saturday night.

The New Year's Eve incident happened at Break Room Bar, located at 501 E. 4th St., just before 9 p.m. Saturday. According to Duluth police, two people were involved in a fight when one of them fired shots.

"At the time of this release no one has been injured from the shooting," police said.

No further information has been released.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdsm710.com

Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022. During the search a homemade incendiary...
AURORA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired at The Break Room bar downtown on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park

8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Year’s Night Out Happenings

Looking for a way to ring in 2023? Fox 21’s Maria Vollom has a quick rundown of events taking place in Duluth on New Year’s Eve.
DULUTH, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023

Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they are closing their doors. Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.
SUPERIOR, WI
wiproud.com

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
91K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy