Grace Simmons Miller
2d ago
We use to call these in the 60’s elephant leg pants. These designers now day’s just recreating fashion from the 60’s and 70’s.
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
New Year’s Eve may be weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already breaking out the shimmer and shine to celebrate the season long before the Times Square ball drop. On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a festive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot surrounded by presents captioned, “It's the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨.” In the photos, Kardashian sported an itty-bitty rhinestone-covered minidress, which featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design, paired with the tallest bedazzled platform heels, maybe ever. Silver tinsel doubled as a boa to accessorize Kourtney’s look, and she wore her chin-length hair pin-straight with a middle part. For glam, a peachy-nude lip and light blue eyeshadow perfectly complemented the A-lister’s iridescent frock.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair
Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
3 Short, Youthful Haircuts That Every Woman Over 40 Should Try Because They Take Years Off Your Face
There’s a common saying that once you blow out a certain number of candle on your birthday cake (is it 40? 50? Who can keep track?) you should immediately make a salon appointment and cut most of your hair off. The thinking is that the shorter your hair, the more lifted your skin will look and the fresher and younger you’ll appear. We now know better than this. Each person is different and your unique style and preferences — not your age — should influence how you wear your hair. If you want to rock longer locks, do it. But if you are interested in shorter styles because they suit you better or you are ready for a little less maintenance and drying time, we’ve got you covered. Krysta Biancone, co-founder Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta, recommends these three short, youthful haircuts that can make you look and feel more modern and fresh.
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning
Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Comments / 9