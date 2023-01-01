Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
dayton247now.com
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
crawfordcountynow.com
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
IMPD: Juvenile male killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male has died after a shooting that occurred during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening. IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leeper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot in the parking lot outside the mall.
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
dayton247now.com
2 Springfield shootings over holiday weekend are related
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police Division released information on two shootings that took place over the holiday weekend, which they now say were related. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023, on reports of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott.
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
WLFI.com
Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures. "We were just so scared the first few...
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster
An abandoned dog discovered in a dumpster and rescued by a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has died. Abandoned Dog Discovered in Dumpster Last week, late-shift officer Wroblewski unearthed a dog in a trash dumpster after someone called the authorities to report the pup’s presence. The canine, whose whiskers were cut off, appeared […] The post Indianapolis Police Officer Rescues Abandoned Dog From Trash Dumpster appeared first on DogTime.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
