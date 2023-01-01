ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiffany T.

Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort

The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program

STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program. The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required. “We are incredibly excited to be able to...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are about 2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power, according to the Liberty Utilities and NV Energy outage maps. A total of 2,432 customers are without power, including 510 in the Meyers area, 436 in the Stateline area, another 1,747 in Al Tahoe and about four dozen in Olympic Valley.
mynews4.com

Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power

Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Long way to go’: Snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first Sierra snowpack survey of the season on Tuesday showed that California is way above average, but officials caution that last year was also well above average at the beginning of the year before three record months of dry weather resulted in one of the smallest packs on record.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

Kingsbury reopens after New Year's Eve storm

Around 45 hours after it closed in the New Year's Eve storm on Saturday, Kingsbury Grade reopened on Monday afternoon. The state had the majority of the snow cleared but had to wait for disabled vehicles to be towed off. “Unfortunately, there were a number of vehicles which became disabled...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday

A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
NEVADA STATE

