Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
KTVU FOX 2
Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort
The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
N-DOT announces winners to their “Name a Snowplow” contest
The Nevada Department of Transportation recently held a contest asking state residents to name one of their big snowplows, and the winning names were announced on Tuesday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe Epic Curling launches youth, high school program
STATELINE, Nev. — A brand new curling program for high school students will mark the first phase of Lake Tahoe Epic Curling’s Youth Curling Program. The program is set to begin from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with registration required. “We are incredibly excited to be able to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are about 2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power, according to the Liberty Utilities and NV Energy outage maps. A total of 2,432 customers are without power, including 510 in the Meyers area, 436 in the Stateline area, another 1,747 in Al Tahoe and about four dozen in Olympic Valley.
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
FOX Reno
Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet of snow possible by Friday, active weather to continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and...
2023 water resolutions: How can you make a difference?
Lost in all the talk about the great job Nevadans have done in conserving water is a simple fact: We can do more.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Long way to go’: Snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first Sierra snowpack survey of the season on Tuesday showed that California is way above average, but officials caution that last year was also well above average at the beginning of the year before three record months of dry weather resulted in one of the smallest packs on record.
Record-Courier
Kingsbury reopens after New Year's Eve storm
Around 45 hours after it closed in the New Year's Eve storm on Saturday, Kingsbury Grade reopened on Monday afternoon. The state had the majority of the snow cleared but had to wait for disabled vehicles to be towed off. “Unfortunately, there were a number of vehicles which became disabled...
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
