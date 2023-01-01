ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479pQO_0k0LcaoT00

A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog.

Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday.

Lamb was walking her dog on Dec. 20 when she remembered she had not bought any tickets. She used Online Play from the lottery app on her phone to purchase the tickets before the deadline, lottery officials said.

The next day during her morning routine, she received an email from lottery officials.

“I noticed the email was different,” Lamb said in a statement. “It said, ‘Claim your prize.’ I was so nervous!”

Lamb called her boyfriend and waited for him to get home. Then she saw the winning amount.

“I saw how much I won,” Lamb said in a statement. “I was in tears.”

Lamb went to lottery headquarters on Friday to collect her prize. After state and federal taxes were deducted, Lamb walked away with $425,445. She told lottery officials that she plans to use her new windfall to help family and friends donate to pet shelters and pad her savings account.

“It took a few days to sink in,” Lamb said. “It’s giving us a head start going into the new year.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man becomes first Powerball millionaire of the year

NEW YORK CITY — Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, rang in 2023 by becoming the first Powerball millionaire of the year, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Krigbaum’s win happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day when he won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s […]
SPINDALE, NC
WRAL

Wake County man wins $2 million top prize

A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Avery’s Savory Popcorn recalled over undeclared allergens

Avery’s Savory Popcorn is recalling all flavors of its gourmet popcorn because it may contain undeclared allergens. According to the Food and Drug Administration, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens such as milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts or sulfites, “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy