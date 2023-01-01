Read full article on original website
Kill Devil Hills and Manteo Book Clubs January Meetings
Find out about Book Clubs for Adults in Manteo and Kill Devil Hills Libraries. January 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. Please contact Meaghan Beasley at the Kill Devil Hills Library at 252-441-4331 to learn how to join. Manteo Library Book Club:. January 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. “Year of Wonders”...
Currituck County to hold Jan. 20 job fair
Currituck County Government will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 20, to feature available positions in county departments. The Job Fair is open to the public, and will be held at the Public Safety Center, in the 2nd floor EOC meeting room, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Public Safety Center is located at 125 College Way, Barco, NC, 27917.
History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats
The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason of Kitty Hawk, January 2
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason, 84, longtime resident of Kitty Hawk, NC received and accepted an invitation to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Dot was a dedicated educator who taught first grade at Kitty Hawk Elementary School for over 30 years. She was a founding member of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. She loved Bible Study, traveling with her friends to such places as New York City (where they made the Today Show), the San Diego, CA Zoo, two trips to Jerusalem, and many more.
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for December 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny. 100 block of Joclar Lane, Roanoke Island. Utility trailer stolen from a vacant lot. Under investigation. December 7, 2022. Larceny. 100 block of Soundview Drive, Colington. Medication and jewelry missing from a. residence after a house...
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
Southern Shores asks residents to take Land Use survey
(Town of Southern Shores) The Town of Southern Shores is updating its Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Comprehensive Land Use Plan. This plan will serve as a guide for decision makers for growth and development decisions, future investments, programs, services, and policies for the next 10-20 years and is a state requirement for the Town to enforce zoning regulations. The guidance in this plan will be applicable to the Town’s municipal limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal of Rodanthe, January 1
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal, 85, of Rodanthe, NC died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. A native of Rodanthe, she was born November 11, 1937, to the late Nora Midgett and John E. Herbert, Sr. Along with her husband Arval, Jazania was the owner and operator of the...
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’
New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
Political Profile: Republican Navy vet Kevin Adams running for Va. Senate in 7th District special election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — From the projects of Salisbury, Maryland, to a Navy career on 11 different ships, Kevin Adams says he knows about the problems families face. The father of nine who retired as a lieutenant commander now runs a construction and remodeling business. Adams wants to...
VB asking for public's help identifying homeless population
The city of Virginia Beach is asking for the public's help in identifying the locations where homeless individuals have been observed.
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
Feds give $110 million to help replace Alligator River Bridge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A vital link here in Eastern Carolina is getting a replacement, thanks to an injection of federal money. The Alligator River Bridge carries U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the $268 million project has received a $110 million...
Residents without water after water main break in Camden
Some residents in Camden County are without water following a water main break Tuesday.
Virginia Beach Courthouse 'has been cleared' after evacuation due to bomb threat
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. 10 On Your Side reached out to both the FBI and the Virginia Beach Police Department, with the FBI referring us to VBPD. Both agencies investigated the deadly shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.
6 injured following three-vehicle crash on Kempsville Rd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.
