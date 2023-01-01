Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO