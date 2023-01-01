ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Early - Increasing Clouds Late - Dense Fog Advisory

Increasing Clouds for late New Year's Eve - ***Dense Fog Advisory*** after midnight. Tonight & Tomorrow: A ***Dense Fog Advisory*** has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana until 10 AM Sunday morning. Take extra precautions as visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog areas, and impacts will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy