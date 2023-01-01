Read full article on original website
Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Early - Increasing Clouds Late - Dense Fog Advisory
Increasing Clouds for late New Year's Eve - ***Dense Fog Advisory*** after midnight. Tonight & Tomorrow: A ***Dense Fog Advisory*** has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana until 10 AM Sunday morning. Take extra precautions as visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog areas, and impacts will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Forecasters say the strongest severe weather threat in Louisiana will shift from the I-20 corridor to the I-10 corridor during the day today.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
According to Lafayette Police Department, I-10 Eastbound is currently shutdown near Evangeline Thruway.
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
Homicides expected to top fatal injuries to children in NWLA
Homicide is set to become the leading cause of death caused by fatal injury among children in Louisiana, overtaking car crashes and drownings, according to the latest data set to be released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
