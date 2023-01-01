Serial liar George Santos turned up on Capitol Hill for his first day as congressman-elect on Tuesday, amid fresh accusations of untruths. It appears the freshman Republican couldn’t get through his first day without lying.On Wednesday morning, Santos’ website claimed he voted “nay” on the House omnibus spending bill. The problem: the vote took place on Dec. 23—weeks before Santos took office.George Santos has been caught “embellishing” his Congressional resume, falsely claiming that he cast a vote against the Omnibus budget on December 23rd, 2022. Santos was not a Congressman at the time except in his own imagination. pic.twitter.com/ALTa7GUrtz—...

