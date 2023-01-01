Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort
The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet of snow possible by Friday, active weather to continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are about 2,500 Lake Tahoe residents without power, according to the Liberty Utilities and NV Energy outage maps. A total of 2,432 customers are without power, including 510 in the Meyers area, 436 in the Stateline area, another 1,747 in Al Tahoe and about four dozen in Olympic Valley.
2news.com
Douglas County Urging Area Residents To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
Douglas County is urging residents to take precautions ahead of the next storm moving in. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Liberty Utilities urges customers to prepare for approaching extreme weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is advising customers at Lake Tahoe to prepare for potential impacts from expected inclement weather that is forecast to last through the weekend and beyond. Thousands at Tahoe have been impacted over the past few weeks with outages, some lasting for multiple...
Record-Courier
Douglas digging out after weekend snowstorm
As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. Douglas County is urging residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. “Our community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of...
2news.com
Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday
A winter storm warning goes up from 7am on Wednesday to 4am on Friday for the pink areas on the map, that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow in our valleys by Thursday morning with 1 to 2 feet above 7,000' and 8 to 14" at Lake Tahoe.
Nevada Appeal
More snow forecast as Carson assesses damage from last storm
A winter storm warning for the greater Sierra region is in effect until Friday as Carson City residents and businesses cope with leftover snow from New Year’s weekend. The National Weather Service issued the warning and is advising people to avoid travel through the mountains. Road conditions can be accessed by calling 511 or go to nvroads.com.
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed for another day, along with county offices at Lake Tahoe. “While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Tuesday. “I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families.”
piedmontexedra.com
Snow survey shows promising early results but drought isn’t over yet
December storms have provided the Sierra Nevada snowpack with some of the highest preliminary snow levels in 40 years, according to the California Department of Water Resources’ first snow survey of the season in South Lake Tahoe. Results from the state’s manual snow survey revealed that the area near...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Record-Courier
Kingsbury reopens after New Year's Eve storm
Around 45 hours after it closed in the New Year's Eve storm on Saturday, Kingsbury Grade reopened on Monday afternoon. The state had the majority of the snow cleared but had to wait for disabled vehicles to be towed off. “Unfortunately, there were a number of vehicles which became disabled...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Sierra Sun
Roads out of Basin open; chains required
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose Summit...
Comments / 0