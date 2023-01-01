ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

wach.com

West Columbia man hasn't been seen since December 29, officials say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 29-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday, according to West Columbia Police. Police say Simon Gates was reported as missing by a family member, after not seeing him since December 29, 2022. Gates is described as a 4-foot-11-inches and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Those...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
WSAV News 3

Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
LUGOFF, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities. They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston. The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

