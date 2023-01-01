Read full article on original website
Related
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
wach.com
West Columbia man hasn't been seen since December 29, officials say
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 29-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday, according to West Columbia Police. Police say Simon Gates was reported as missing by a family member, after not seeing him since December 29, 2022. Gates is described as a 4-foot-11-inches and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Those...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
wach.com
Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
WIS-TV
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing driver on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of the diver who was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources from Lake Murray at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54,...
abccolumbia.com
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the name of the diver who went missing Wednesday in Lake Murray
LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – The Lake Murray diver, who went missing last Wednesday and recovered yesterday by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team Sunday morning has been identified. According Lexington Country Coroner Margaret Fisher, in a Facebook post, the divers name is Paul Lloyd Lunsford...
coladaily.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
West Columbia police searching for man who's been missing for days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days. Officers say 29-year-old Simon Manuel Gates was last seen on December 29, 2022. According to police, he was reported missing by a family member of January 2. Gates is 4...
wach.com
Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina; homicide investigation underway
(CBS NEWS) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
WRDW-TV
Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities. They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston. The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47,...
FOUND: Aiken County deputies call off search for missing endangered child with autism
UPDATE: Jabez Beggs has been located safely and is with family.
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Tornado destroyed North Central High School three years ago, new school rises
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 3 years to the day since an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of North Central High School. Those in the community gathered Tuesday evening for dedication, as the building welcomes students back on Wednesday. "It still smells like it used to smell up in there,...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Comments / 0