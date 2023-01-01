Barely a couple of months into his tenure as Southampton manager, Nathan Jones must be wondering whether time is already running out. The Saints’ sixth successive Premier League defeat – this one at the hands of their relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who recorded a first away win of the campaign thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal – left Southampton four points adrift at the foot of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation.

19 MINUTES AGO