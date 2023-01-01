ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears WR Chase Claypool active against Lions; OL Alex Leatherwood a healthy scratch

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears receiver Chase Claypool will make his return Sunday in Detroit after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Claypool was made active prior to kickoff between the Bears and Lions at Ford Field. Acquired by the Bears from the Steelers in a trade on Nov. 1, Claypool has just 12 receptions for 111 yards over five games with Chicago.

Bears receiver Dante Pettis, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, guard Cody Whitehair and guard Teven Jenkins are also all active after dealing with injuries this past week.

Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was a healthy scratch from the lineup. A first-round pick of the Raiders in 2021, Leatherwood has struggled to catch on with the Bears this season.

The Bears' inactives are quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Breon Borders, running back Darrynton Evans, defensive back Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.

The Bears (3-12) and Lions (7-8) kick off at noon CT on Sunday in Detroit.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

