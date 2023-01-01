ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstadt, IL

Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc3Sn_0k0LXXeB00

For this week's Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out one of the many unheralded small towns in Southern Illinois. Millstadt was founded in 1837 by German immigrants. One of their descendants naturally owns a brewery in the modern-day version of the town.

Scott talks with Bryan Schubert, owner of Millpond Brewing and Incubator, about making and naming beer, the German traditions that live on in Millstadt, what they're incubating, and a game called Carpetball. Listen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9BQ7_0k0LXXeB00
It's bottling day at Millpond Brewing in Millstadt, Ill. Photo credit Scott Jagow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNiOP_0k0LXXeB00
The Carpetball table at Millpond Brewing Photo credit Scott Jagow

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis

Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!

As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

Casa de Tres Reyes, from the owners of Three Kings Public House, features a Latin American menu in Des Peres

Des Peres has a new destination for Latin American fare. Casa de Tres Reyes debuted in November, cooking up a menu of tacos, grilled meats, Margaritas and much more. The concept comes from co-owners Derek Deaver and Ryan Pinkston, who brought on chef Andrew Cisneros of Jalea and Sanguchitos by Brasas to consult on the menu. Chef Marcos Godinez heads up the kitchen and its day-to-day operations, bringing a diverse culinary background to the table that includes serving as sous chef at Público, working under acclaimed chef Rick Bayless in Chicago and opening restaurants across the country for Pinstripes, a Chicago-based Italian-American bistro brand.
DES PERES, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Anderson Hospital Showcases Its First Baby Of 2023

MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital in Maryville is pleased to introduce its first baby of 2023. Anderson released the information on Monday and said: "Join us in welcoming Zyaire Jordan T. to the world." "Zyaire was born today at 11:38 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Welcome,...
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy