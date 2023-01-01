Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt

For this week's Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out one of the many unheralded small towns in Southern Illinois. Millstadt was founded in 1837 by German immigrants. One of their descendants naturally owns a brewery in the modern-day version of the town.

Scott talks with Bryan Schubert, owner of Millpond Brewing and Incubator, about making and naming beer, the German traditions that live on in Millstadt, what they're incubating, and a game called Carpetball. Listen below.

It's bottling day at Millpond Brewing in Millstadt, Ill. Photo credit Scott Jagow