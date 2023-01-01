ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street

A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars, officials say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary that ended in a homeowner being shot while the burglars fled. The shooting reportedly happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, on Oakland Crossing Boulevard in Prairieville. According to APSO, two men were breaking...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO). He was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.
ADDIS, LA
KSLA

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy