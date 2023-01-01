Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
'Stop the damn pursuit,' DA says after high-speed chase left innocent girls dead
BRUSLY - A capital area prosecutor released a statement Tuesday lambasting a now-arrested police for his role in a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition. District Attorney Tony Clayton released a formal statement Tuesday, two days after David Cauthron was booked into jail on...
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in December killing of 37-year-old man on Edwin Street
A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say. Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Family of Baton Rouge man killed in police pursuit in 2017 demand changes amid another tragedy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of two teenage girls after a high-speed police chase has raised concerns about pursuit policies. Rev. Robert Scott and his family have demanded change for years after they lost their son in a similar tragedy. “Here we go again with another tragedy that...
Homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars, officials say
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary that ended in a homeowner being shot while the burglars fled. The shooting reportedly happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, on Oakland Crossing Boulevard in Prairieville. According to APSO, two men were breaking...
wbrz.com
Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
Men shoot Prairieville homeowner, flee scene after trying to steal from car, deputies say
Two men shot a homeowner, wounding her, after she approached them while they were in the midst of burglarizing a vehicle in a Prairieville subdivision, law enforcement officials say. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the Oakland Crossing community. Two men were...
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a deadly police pursuit through multiple parishes in the Capital Region that claimed the lives of two teenage girls, officials in Pointe Coupee Parish are taking a closer look at the pros and cons of their pursuit policies. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash during New Year's Eve police pursuit
The Addis police officer who fatally crashed into the vehicle of Brusly High students on Saturday afternoon, during a police pursuit, has been arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, officials said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
theadvocate.com
Man facing death penalty in 2019 Carencro shooting that killed two sent to psychiatric facility
A Church Point man facing the death penalty in a first-degree murder case has been found incompetent to proceed and committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment. Jeremy Edwards, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and counts of armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer...
wbrz.com
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer to be charged in teens' deaths in crash during chase, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being arrested for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Addis officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday evening, WBRZ reported....
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Edwin Street nearly month after victim's death
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a month after the victim's death. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found shot to death on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 10. Nearly four weeks...
wbrz.com
Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two vehicle burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole things from a car in...
wbrz.com
Police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent teens dead
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of negligent...
brproud.com
Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO). He was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.
KSLA
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
WWL-TV
Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
Comments / 0